Hendry County has total of 1,694 COVID-19 positive since March

LABELLE — The Florida Department of Health Aug. 5 report shows 1,694 Hendry County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 101.
The county has had 37 deaths and 145 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 to date. According to the Agency of Healthcare Administration, nine COVID-19 positive Hendry County residents are currently hospitalized.
According to FDOH, 8,098 tests have been done on Hendry County residents for a positive rate of 20.9%.
ZIP code 33440 (Clewiston, Pioneer, Montura and Big Cypress) has 946 positive cases. ZIP code 33935 (LaBelle) has 680 positive cases.