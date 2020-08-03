Hendry County has total of 1,667 COVID-19 positive since March

LABELLE — The Florida Department of Health Aug. 3 report shows 1,667 Hendry County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 101.

The county has had 37 deaths and 145 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 to date.

According to FDOH, 8,011 tests have been done on Hendry County residents for a positive rate of 20.8%.

ZIP code 33440 (Clewiston, Pioneer, Montura and Big Cypress) has 925 positive cases. ZIP code 33935 (LaBelle) has 674 positive cases.