Hendry County has total of 1,589 COVID-19 positive since March

LABELLE — The Florida Department of Health July 28 report shows 1,589 Hendry County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 101.

The county has had 34 deaths and 139 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 to date.

According to FDOH, 7,726 tests have been done on Hendry County residents for a positive rate of 20.6%.

ZIP code 33440 (Clewiston, Pioneer, Montura and Big Cypress) has 872 positive cases. ZIP code 33935 (LaBelle) has 653 positive cases.