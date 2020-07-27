Hendry County has total of 1,573 COVID-19 positive since March

LABELLE — The Florida Department of Health July 27 report shows 1,573 Hendry County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 101.
The county has had 34 deaths and 137 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 to date.
According to FDOH, 7,631 tests have been done on Hendry County residents for a positive rate of 20.6%.
ZIP code 33440 (Clewiston, Pioneer, Montura and Big Cypress) has 860 positive cases. ZIP code 33935 (LaBelle) has 649 positive cases.