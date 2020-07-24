Hendry County has total of 1,480 COVID-19 positive since March

LABELLE — The Florida Department of Health July 24 report shows 1,480 Hendry County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 101.

The county has had 32 deaths and 134 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 to date.

According to FDOH, 7,382 tests have been done on Hendry County residents for a positive rate of 20%.

ZIP code 33440 (Clewiston, Pioneer, Montura and Big Cypress) has 793 positive cases. ZIP code 33935 (LaBelle) has 624 positive cases.