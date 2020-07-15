Hendry County has total of 1,288 COVID-19 positive since March

LABELLE — The Florida Department of Health July 15 report shows 1,288 Hendry County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 101.

The county has had 30 deaths and 112 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 to date.

According to FDOH, 6,472 tests have been done on Hendry County residents for a positive rate of 19.9%.

ZIP code 33440 (Clewiston, Pioneer, Montura and Big Cypress) has 685 positive cases.