Hendry County has total of 1,241 COVID-19 positive since March

LABELLE — The Florida Department of Health July 13 report shows 1,241 Hendry County persons have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 101.

The county has had 29 deaths and 107 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 to date.

According to FDOH, 6,324 tests have been done on Hendry County residents for a positive rate of 19.6%.

ZIP code 33440 (Clewiston, Pioneer, Montura and Big Cypress) has 657 positive cases.