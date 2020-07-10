Hendry County has total of 1,146 COVID-19 positive as of July 10

LABELLE — The Florida Department of Health July 10 report shows 1,146 Hendry County persons have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 101.
The county has had 27 deaths and 99 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 to date.
According to FDOH, 5,950 tests have been done on Hendry County residents for a positive rate of 19.3%.
ZIP code 33440 (Clewiston, Pioneer, Montura and Big Cypress) has 625 positive cases.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.
Facebook Comment
advertisement
Print Edition
The Lake Okeechobee News is published every Wednesday. You can find it in retail outlets throughout the Okeechobee area, or subscribe to our print newspaper or our e-newspaper, a digital replica of the print edition.