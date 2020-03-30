Hendry County has second case of COVID-19

LABELLE — Hendry County officials have been notified by the Florida Department of Health (DOH) that a second resident of Hendry County has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Hendry County to two persons.

The latest case is confirmed to be a 70 year old female resident of Clewiston.

The case confirmed on Saturday is a 39 year old female, also a resident of Clewiston.

Both individuals are currently under isolation.

Hendry County officials strongly urge residents to continue following the guidance provided by the CDC and DOH in order to slow the spread of COVID-19:

• Stay home as much as possible;

• Wash your hands often with soap and water;

• Cover your coughs and sneezes;

• Clean and disinfect surfaces often; and,

• If you are sick, call your medical provider or local health department.