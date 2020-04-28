Hendry County has 68 positive cases of COVID-19 virus

Apr 27th, 2020

LABELLE — Three additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Hendry County, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Hendry County to 68. Total tested is now 475, with 406 negative and one test pending.

The latest confirmed cases are an 84 year old female, a 79 year old female and a 27 year old female; all are residents of Clewiston.

Fifty-five of the individuals who have tested positive in Hendry County are currently under isolation. Eleven individuals have recovered and been cleared by the Florida Department of Health and are no longer required to be under isolation. Two individuals have died.

