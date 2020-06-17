Hendry County has 675 COVID-19 positive; Glades County, 119

LABELLE – Hendry County had 675 COVID-19 positive cases as of the June 17 report from the Florida Department of Health. Ages range from 0 to 101. Twenty-one people have died. Sixty-eight have been hospitalized. Ten of the deaths were Clewiston Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility residents. Six of the deaths were Oakbrook Health and Rehabilitative Center residents.

Hendry County had 4,024 tests to date, for a positive rate of 16.8%.

Glades County had 119 COVID-19 positive as of June 17, with one death and 13 hospitalizations. The county had 519 tested and a positive rate of 22.9%. Ages of those who are COVID-19 positive range from 3 to 89.