Hendry County has 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19

LABELLE — Five additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Hendry County, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Hendry County to 64 as of 6 p.m. on April 24.

The latest confirmed cases are as follows:

· 75 year old male resident of Clewiston;

· 67 year old male resident of Clewiston;

· 55 year old female resident of LaBelle;

· 16 year old male resident of Clewiston;

· 45 year old male resident of Clewiston.

Fifty-one of the individuals who have tested positive in Hendry County are currently under isolation. Eleven individuals have recovered and been cleared by the Florida Department of Health and are no longer required to be under isolation. Two individuals have died.