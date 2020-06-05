Hendry County has 521 positive cases

LABELLE – The Florida Department of Health reports Hendry County has 521 COVID-19 positive cases, as of June 5. With 2,562 persons tested, this gives the county a 16.9% positive rate.
The current number of Hendry County residents who have been cleared by the Florida Department of Health and are no longer required to be isolated is 87.
The report shows the majority of the positive cases – 392 cases – are in the 33440 ZIP code area which includes Clewiston, Harlem, Montura, Pioneer Estates and Big Cypress Seminole Reservation.
The positive cases range in age from 0 to 101. The majority of cases – 64% – are male. The median age is 44. According to the report 72% of those who tested positive for the virus are Hispanic.
The county has 17 deaths and 54 hospitalizations related to the virus.