Hendry County has 476 COVID-19 positive cases

LABELLE — The Florida Department of Health report for June 3 shows 476 positive COVID-19 cases in Hendry County, with 50 people hospitalized and 17 deaths. A total of 2,855 tests have been conducted in the county. The positive rate for Hendry County is 16.7%.
Positive cases range in age from 0 to 101, with 64% male and 36% female.
Most of the positive cases are on the east side of the county. The ZIP code 33440 (including all or parts of Clewiston, Harlem, Montura, Pioneer Plantation and Big Cypress Seminole Reservation) has 365 cases.
Hendry & Glades Counties — The Florida Department of Health in Hendry and Glades Counties will provide free COVID-19 testing. Notices for available testing sites, days and times will be sent out on a weekly basis:
• Glades County Health Department in Moore Haven: 1021 Health Park Drive, on Monday, June 8, from 9 a.m. to noon (weather permitting);
• Hendry County Health Department in Clewiston, 1100 S. Olympia, on Wednesday. June 10, from 9 a.m. to noon (weather permitting);
• Hendry County Health Department in LaBelle, 1140 Pratt Blvd. on Friday, June 12, from 9 a.m. to noon (weather permitting).
Residents of Hendry or Glades can secure an appointment for testing by calling the Hendry County Health Department in Clewiston, 863-983-1408; LaBelle, 863-674-4041; or Moore Haven, 863-946-0707.
There are no criteria for testing, however, appointments are required and individuals must be 18 years and older. Appointments will not be made more than one week in advance. No same-day appointments will be made. No “walk-ins” accepted. Additionally, no coronavirus antibody testing is available.
This is a “drive-thru” service. All individuals must stay in their vehicles during the process (during registration and while being tested). People tested will be notified by phone of their results. Results may take five business days.
Please remember: 6 feet of space and cover your face!