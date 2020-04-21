Hendry County has 46 COVID-19 cases

LABELLE – Two additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Hendry County, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Hendry County to 46.

The latest confirmed cases are a 42 year old male and a 67 year old male; both are residents of Clewiston.

Thirty-five of the individuals who have tested positive in Hendry County are currently under isolation. 10 individuals have recovered and been cleared by the Florida Department of Health and are no longer required to be under isolation.