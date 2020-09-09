Hendry County has 41 COVID-19 related deaths; Okeechobee County, 20; Glades County, 4

TALLAHASSEE — Since reporting started in March, 12,115 Floridians and 154 nonresidents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, according to the Florida Department of Health report updated on Sept. 9.

The Florida Department of Health report for Sept. 9, shows 644,781 Florida residents and 7,367 nonresidents have tested positive since testing started in March.

On Sept. 9, 3,773 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Florida

Statewide, 19.6% of the ICU beds in the state are available with 1,550 adult ICU beds and 251 pediatric ICU beds open. Smaller hospitals in the rural areas do not have ICU beds available, but ICU beds are available in larger hospitals in neighboring counties. Okeechobee County had a total of eight ICU beds and as of Sept. 7, seven were in use. According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) as of Sept. 8, Collier County hospitals had 25 ICU beds open (29.4%); Hendry County hospital had four adult ICU beds open (100%); Highlands County hospitals had 10 adult ICU beds open (37%); Indian River County had 19 ICU beds open (59.4%); Lee County hospitals had 28 adult ICU beds (20%) and 20 pediatric ICU beds (23%) open; Martin County had 28 ICU beds open (71.8%); and St. Lucie County hospitals had 11 adult ICU beds (12.2%) and three pediatric ICU bed (50%) open.

As of Sept. 9, the positive rate in Florida was 13.48%.

For the counties in the South Central Florida area:

• Collier County has a total of 12,071 positive tests with 187 COVID-19 related deaths. To date 872 residents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to AHCA, currently 40 COVID-19 positive Collier County residents are hospitalized. As of Sept. 9, the county’s positivity rate was 16.47%. Collier County COVID-19 cases range in age from 0 to 104. ZIP code 34142 (Immokalee) had 2,287 cases. On Sept. 8, 56 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the county.

• Glades County has a total of 466 positive tests with four COVID-19 related deaths. To date 38 residents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to AHCA, currently no COVID-19 positive Glades County residents are hospitalized. As of Sept. 9, the county’s positivity rate was 35.44%. Glades County COVID-19 cases range in age from 0 to 89. To date, ZIP code 33471 (Moore Haven and part of Pioneer) had 442 cases. ZIP code 33944 had 11 cases. On Sept. 8, no new cases were reported in Glades County.

• Hendry County has a total of 2,004 positive tests with 41 COVID-19 related deaths. To date, 178 Hendry County residents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to AHCA, one COVID-19 positive Hendry County residents are currently hospitalized. As of Sept. 9, the county’s positivity rate was 20.91%. Hendry County COVID-19 cases range in age from 0 to 101. To date, ZIP code 33440 (Clewiston, Harlem, Montura, Pioneer and Big Cypress) had 1,151 positives. ZIP code 33935 had 773 cases in Hendry County and 13 cases in Glades County. On Sept. 8, eight new cases were reported in Hendry County.

• Highlands County has a total of 1,945 positive tests with 69 COVID-19 related deaths. To date 206 Highlands County residents and two nonresidents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to AHCA, 21 COVID-19 positive Highlands County residents are currently hospitalized. As of Sept. 9, the county’s positivity rate was 10.03%. Highlands County cases range in age form 0 to 99. On Sept. 8, fourteen new cases were reported in Highlands County.

• Martin County has a total of 4,484 positive tests with 123 COVID-19 related deaths. To date 379 residents and three nonresidents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to AHCA, 13 COVID-19 positive Martin County residents are currently hospitalized. As of Sept. 9, the county’s positivity rate was 14.15%. Martin County cases range in age from 0 to 100. ZIP code 34956 (Indiantown) had 980 cases. On Sept. 8, 23 new cases were reported in Martin County.

• Okeechobee County has a total of 1,289 positive tests, with 20 COVID-19 related deaths. To date 142 Okeechobee County residents and three nonresidents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to the AHCA, eight COVID-19 positive Okeechobee County residents are currently hospitalized. As of Sept. 9, the county’s positivity rate was 12.65%. Okeechobee County cases range in age from 0 to 94. ZIP code 34974 had 482 cases; ZIP code 34972 had 792 cases. On Sept. 8, 10 new cases were reported in Okeechobee County.

• Palm Beach County has a total of 43,422 positive tests with 1,178 COVID-19 related deaths. To date, 3,406 residents and 40 non-residents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to AHCA, 158 COVID-19 positive Palm Beach County residents are currently hospitalized. As of Sept. 9, the county’s positivity rate was 12.86%. Palm Beach County cases range in age from 0 to 106. To date, ZIP code 33430 (Belle Glade) had 936 positive cases; ZIP code, 33493 (South Bay) had 508 positives; ZIP code 33476 (Pahokee) had 463 cases; ZIP code 33438 (Canal Point) had 33 cases. On Sept. 8, 163 new cases were reported in Palm Beach County.