Hendry County has 321 COVID-19 positive

LABELLE — Hendry County’s COVID-19 positive count jumped to 321 on Monday, with 198 males and 123 females, ranging in age from 0 to 101.

A total of 1,999 people have been tested. The county has a positive rate of 16.1%.

Twelve people who tested positive have died in Hendry County; 11 of the deaths were nursing home residents.

Clewiston Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility has 15 residents currently positive, 20 residents who tested positive and were moved to another facility and 20 staff members who tested positive. Six residents have died.

Oakbrook Health and Rehabilitation Center has six residents currently positive, five who were transferred and four staff members who tested positive.

The majority of the cases — 266 positives — are in the 33440 ZIP code, which includes Clewiston, Harlem, Montura and Pioneer Estates.

As of the May 25 report from the Hendry County Health Department, 39 county residents who tested positive have since recovered and have been released from the requirement to isolate.

Most of the positive test results reported in the May 24 results were men in their 20s and 30s. Tests results reported May 24 include:

