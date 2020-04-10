Hendry County has 14th COVID-19 positive; Okeechobee County has 5; Glades County 4; Palm Beach County, 1,388

The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) website showed a 14th positive case of the COVID-19 virus in Hendry County on Friday. The seven men and seven women who have documented cases range in age from 28 to 72. All but one are Clewiston residents.

According to the Hendry County Department of Health, four of the 14 individuals who tested positive have recovered and are no longer required to be under isolation.

As of Friday afternoon, 175 persons were tested for COVID-19 in Hendry County, with 161 testing negative.

Okeechobee County has five positive cases, including an Okeechobee resident who was tested in Tampa and remained there for self-isolation. According to the FDOH report, 166 people have been tested; 161 tested negative. Positive cases include three women and two men and range in age from 33 to 74.

Glades County has four cases, three men and one woman, ranging in age from 30 to 89. One Glades County resident has died. Twenty-two people in Glades County have been tested, with 18 testing negative.

In Palm Beach County, 7,710 people have been tested with 1,388 positive. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 104. In Palm Beach County, 76 people have died related to COVID-19. Palm Beach County data has not been released by city, but the zip code 33430, which includes parts of South Bay and Belle Glade, has 20 positive cases. The zip code 33476 — taking in parts of Pahokee and Canal Point — has fewer than five positive cases. Zip code 33438, which also includes parts of Pahokee and Canal Point, has no positive cases.

Area officials strongly urge residents to continue following the guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the FDOH in order to slow the spread of COVID-19:

• Remember, you are safer at home.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes.

• Clean and disinfect frequently used surfaces.

• If you are sick or think you may have been exposed to COVID-19, call your medical provider, a local provider or local health department.

• If you need to leave your home for essential purposes, please wear a cloth mask.

CDC guidance on how to make a cloth mask can be found at the following link — cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html.

The FDOH has launched a survey to help inform and improve the state’s response to COVID-19. Residents are asked to take two minutes to answer the community action survey questions by going online to: strongerthanc19.com.