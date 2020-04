Hendry County has 11th confirmed positive COVID-19

LABELLE – Two additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Hendry County, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Hendry County to 11.

The latest confirmed cases are a 40 year old female and a 60 year old male; both individuals are residents of Clewiston.

Eight of the individuals who have tested positive in Hendry County are currently under isolation. Three individuals have recovered and are no longer required to be under isolation.

Hendry County officials strongly urge residents to continue following the guidance provided by the CDC and the Florida Department of Health (DOH) in order to slow the spread of COVID-19:

· Remember you are safer at home.

· Wash your hands often with soap and water.

· Cover your coughs and sneezes.

· Clean and disinfect frequently used surfaces.

· If you are sick or think you may have been exposed to COVID-19, call your medical provider, a local provider or local health department.

· If you need to leave your home for essential purposes, please wear a cloth mask.

CDC guidance on how to make a cloth mask can be found at this link.

DOH has launched a survey to help inform and improve the state’s response to COVID-19. Residents are asked to take two minutes to answer the community action survey questions at www.strongerthanc19.com,