Hendry County has 1,111 COVID-19 positive as of July 7

LABELLE — The Florida Department of Health July 7 report shows 1,111 Hendry County persons have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 101.

The county has 27 death and 97 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 to date.

According to FDOH, 5,797 tests have been done on Hendry County residents for a positive rate of 19.2%.

ZIP code 33440 (Clewiston, Pioneer, Montura and Big Cypress) has 616 positive cases.