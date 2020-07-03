Hendry County has 1,021 COVID-19 positive as of July 3

LABELLE – The Florida Department of Health July 3 report shows 1,021 Hendry County persons have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 0 to 101.

The county has 25 death and 88 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 to date.

According to FDOH, 5,396 tests have been done on Hendry County residents for a positive rate of 18.9%.

ZIP code 33440 (Clewiston, Pioneer, Montura and Big Cypress) has 579 positive cases.