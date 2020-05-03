Hendry County has 101 COVID-19 positive tests

LABELLE — The May 3 report from the Florida Department of Health shows 101 positive tests in Hendry County, with 24 hospitalizations and four deaths related to the COVID-19 virus.

Total tested as for the May 3 report was 611 with 509 negative and one result pending. The 33440 zip code (Clewiston) has 78 cases. The 33935 zip code (LaBelle) has 23 cases.

The Clewiston Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has three patients who are currently COVID-19 positive; two COVID-19 positive patients who have transferred; and 15 staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Oakbrook Health and Rehabilitation Center has eight patients currently positive, three who tested positive and were transferred and five staff members who tested positive. As of the May 1, FDOH report, Oakbrook Health and Rehabilitation Center had two COVID-19 related deaths.