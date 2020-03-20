Hendry County declares a local state of emergency

HENDRY COUNTY — Hendry County officials have declared a Local State of Emergency in response to the potential spread of the COVID-19 (ccoronavirus) and its potential impacts on the county.

The declaration is effective immediately as of 4:28 p.m. on Thursday, March 19.

Although there are currently no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hendry County at this time, this declaration will allow the county access to essential resources, such as funding reimbursements and emergency procurement of critical supplies, as response to this pandemic may require.

Residents with questions regarding COVID-19 are asked to call the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) 24 hour at 866-779-6121 or visit the FDOH webpage dedicated to COVID-19 – floridahealthcovid19.gov/. Hendry County also has a dedicated landing page — preparehendry.com — to inform the public of the status of public meetings and facilities and other Hendry County related information.

The website will be updated as decisions are made by local officials.