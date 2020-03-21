Hendry County COVID-19 Response

LABELLE — As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread, Hendry County Emergency Management (EM) is committed to actively monitoring the disease and coordinating preparedness efforts with local health officials, healthcare providers, first responders and other critical emergency response functions.

While no cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Hendry County, Hendry County EM encourages its residents to take seriously the recommendations provided by the CDC and Florida Department of Health for precautionary and preventative measures.

The county declared a Local State of Emergency (LSE) on Thursday, March 19, effective at 4:28pm.

This LSE is not reason for residents to panic — the LSE is a tool to allow the county to obtain necessary emergency and protective supplies for our emergency personnel, receive federal and state funding and assist in the reimbursement process.

At this time, Hendry County EM is operating at a partial activation. This means that only limited, essential personnel are working out of the county’s Emergency Operations Center, and maintain constant communication with partner agencies.

Hendry County Health Department:

During the COVID-19 public health emergency, the Florida Department of Health is the lead agency and county Emergency Management serves in support of the local health experts.

To keep Florida residents and visitors safe, informed and aware about the status of the virus, the Florida Department of Health has launched a COVID-19 dashboard that will be updated twice daily:

https://fdoh.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/8d0de33f260d444c852a615dc7837c86

Everyone plays a part in lowering the impact within our communities and workplaces — taking everyday preventative actions helps to impede the spread of respiratory diseases such as COVID-19. Preventative actions include:

• Washing your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

• Staying home when you are sick. This message cannot be emphasized enough.

• Employees who have symptoms of acute respiratory illness are recommended to stay home and not come to work until they are free of fever (100.4° F or greater using an oral thermometer), signs of a fever, and any other symptoms for at least 24 hours, without the use of fever-reducing or other symptom-altering medicines (e.g. cough suppressants). Employees should notify their supervisor and stay home if they are sick.

• Before traveling take certain steps: Check CDC’s Traveler’s Health Notices for the latest guidance and recommendations for each country to which you will travel.

The department has set up a dedicated COVID-19 Call Center for questions about this virus. Anyone with questions may call 866-779-6121 or email COVID-19@flhealth.gov. The call center is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Florida Department of Health updates Florida’s COVID-19 information page daily. Please visit flhealth.gov/covid-19 for the latest information. This page remains the best and most up-to-date resource for information and guidance regarding COVID-19 in Florida

For more information regarding current CDC travel advisories related to COVID-19, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html

Hendry County School Board:

Breakfast and lunch will be served to Clewiston and LaBelle school students from 9:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning Monday, March 23. Drive-thru service will be available at Clewiston Middle School, Clewiston High School, LaBelle High School and LaBelle Elementary School. Bagged meals for breakfast and lunch will be served simultaneously.

Reminder: Students must be present in order to receive a meal.

Remote sites:

Remote site meal deliveries will be from 10 a.m. to noon on a first come, first served basis until all meals have been delivered. The child must be present in order to receive a meal. Meals will be delivered to the Montura Clubhouse, Pioneer Community Center, Felda Community Center and the Iglesia Cristiana Restauracion located at 1301 U.S. 29 North.

Reminder: Students must be present in order to receive a meal.

Note: No meals will be served on April 10 and 13 (Easter weekend).

Hendry County Economic Development Council (EDC):

The Hendry County EDC has been actively engaging with local businesses to connect them to any available resources to assist them with any losses due to COVID-19.\

The EDC has set up a dedicated web page with information for businesses impacted by COVID-19 https://hendryedc.com/covid-19-business-resources/?fbclid=IwAR3wZJvgU160S4Ioo5JxIktFLZGuf8jvvm9vSYPpDBQH5bdUp4nDWXwyf1c

United Way 2-1-1 Hotline activated for rResidents

Hendry County residents with questions regarding local community services are asked to call the 2-1-1 hotline operated by United Way of Lee, Hendry, Glades & Okeechobee Counties. Hendry County residents seeking general information about COVID-19 and its related impacts on the community can call the United Way 211 Helpline by dialing 2-1-1 or 239-433-3900 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Please check the website preparehendry.com or follow EM on Facebook at www.facebook.com/hendrycountyemergencymanagement for updates or additional information.