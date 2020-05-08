Hendry County COVID-19 positive count is 133

LABELLE – Hendry County has 133 COVID-19 positive cases according to the May 8 update from the Florida Department of Health. Those who tested positive range in age from 1 to 101 years old. Five people have died. Twenty-six have been hospitalized. Total tests for the county reported to date is 913, with 780 negative. The county has a 14.6 positive rate.
The majority of the positive cases – 70 percent – are in Clewiston. County officials have theorized the higher case number for the eastern half of the county may be due to the proximity to Palm Beach County which has 3,615 positive cases.
Two longterm care facilities in Hendry County have COVID-19 cases according to the FDOH report which was last updated on May 1.
• Oakbrook Health and Rehabilitative Center in LaBelle has nine residents currently positive, three positive patients transferred and five staff members who tested positive. Two Oakbrook residents who were COVID-19 positive have died.
• Clewiston Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has five residents currently positive, 11 positive patients transferred, and 14 staff members who tested positive.