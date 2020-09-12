Hendry County COVID-19 deaths at 41

CLEWISTON – The Florida Department of Health reported 2,012 Hendry County residents and two non-residents have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Sept. 11.

Since testing started, 180 Hendry County who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized, according to the FDOH.

According to the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA) as of Sept. 12, three Hendry County residents who tested positive for COVID-19 were currently hospitalized.

Hendry County’s hospital has four ICU beds open according to the AHCA report. Larger hospitals in neighboring counties also have available beds. St. Lucie County has 7 beds open (7.8%); Palm Beach County has 118 ICU beds open (29.5%); Martin County has 25 ICU beds open (64%).Highlands County has nine beds open (21%).

On Sept. 11, six new positive cases were reported in Hendry County.

Total COVID-19 cases to date in Hendry County: 2,014.

New Hendry County cases in the past week: 19.

New Hendry County cases in the past 14 days: 50.

Hendry County has 41 deaths related to COVID-19:

• Male, 77, positive test reported April 13;

• Male, 101, positive test reported April 18;

• Male, 96, positive test reported April 18;

• Male, 82, positive test reported April 20;

• Female, 89, positive test reported April 21;

• Female, 55, positive test reported April 23;

• Male, 75, positive test reported April 24;

• Female, 84, positive test reported April 26;

• Female, 90, positive test reported April 28;

• Male, 55, positive test reported April 30;

• Female, 65, positive test reported May 1;

• Male, 87, positive test reported May 2;

• Female, 85, positive test reported May 2;

• Female, 72, positive test reported May 3;

• Male, 75, positive test reported May 5;

• Male, 83, positive test reported May 9;

• Female, 86, positive test reported May 10;

• Female, 81, positive test reported May 20;

• Male, 54, positive test reported May 20;

• Male, 68, positive test reported May 26;

• Male, 65, positive test reported May 29

• Male, 69, positive test reported May 30;

• Female, 72, positive test reported June 5;

• Female, 60, positive test reported June 8;

• Female, 58, positive test reported June 9;

• Male, 93, positive test reported June 11;

• Male, 54, positive test reported June 12;

• Female, 91, positive test reported June 12;

• Male, 55, positive test reported June 19;

• Male, 77, positive test reported June 28;



• Male, 67, positive test reported July 4;

• Male 69, positive test reported July 11;

• Female, 82 , positive test reported July 14;

• Female, 77, positive test reported July 20;

• Female, 93, positive test reported July 22;

• Female, 94, positive test reported July 22;

• Male, 55, positive test reported July 31;

• Male, 74, positive test reported Aug. 5;

• Female, 89, positive test reported Aug. 11;

• Male, 79, positive test reported Aug. 23;

• Female, 91, positive test reported, Aug 26.