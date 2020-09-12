Hendry County COVID-19 deaths at 41

CLEWISTON – The Florida Department of Health reported 2,012 Hendry County residents and two non-residents have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Sept. 11.
Since testing started, 180 Hendry County who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized, according to the FDOH.
According to the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA) as of Sept. 12, three Hendry County residents who tested positive for COVID-19 were currently hospitalized.
Hendry County’s hospital has four ICU beds open according to the AHCA report. Larger hospitals in neighboring counties also have available beds. St. Lucie County has 7 beds open (7.8%); Palm Beach County has 118 ICU beds open (29.5%); Martin County has 25 ICU beds open (64%).Highlands County has nine beds open (21%).
On Sept. 11, six new positive cases were reported in Hendry County.
Total COVID-19 cases to date in Hendry County: 2,014.
New Hendry County cases in the past week: 19.
New Hendry County cases in the past 14 days: 50.
Hendry County has 41 deaths related to COVID-19:
• Male, 77, positive test reported April 13;
• Male, 101, positive test reported April 18;
• Male, 96, positive test reported April 18;
• Male, 82, positive test reported April 20;
• Female, 89, positive test reported April 21;
• Female, 55, positive test reported April 23;
• Male, 75, positive test reported April 24;
• Female, 84, positive test reported April 26;
• Female, 90, positive test reported April 28;
• Male, 55, positive test reported April 30;
• Female, 65, positive test reported May 1;
• Male, 87, positive test reported May 2;
• Female, 85, positive test reported May 2;
• Female, 72, positive test reported May 3;
• Male, 75, positive test reported May 5;
• Male, 83, positive test reported May 9;
• Female, 86, positive test reported May 10;
• Female, 81, positive test reported May 20;
• Male, 54, positive test reported May 20;
• Male, 68, positive test reported May 26;
• Male, 65, positive test reported May 29
• Male, 69, positive test reported May 30;
• Female, 72, positive test reported June 5;
• Female, 60, positive test reported June 8;
• Female, 58, positive test reported June 9;
• Male, 93, positive test reported June 11;
• Male, 54, positive test reported June 12;
• Female, 91, positive test reported June 12;
• Male, 55, positive test reported June 19;
• Male, 77, positive test reported June 28;
• Male, 67, positive test reported July 4;
• Male 69, positive test reported July 11;
• Female, 82 , positive test reported July 14;
• Female, 77, positive test reported July 20;
• Female, 93, positive test reported July 22;
• Female, 94, positive test reported July 22;
• Male, 55, positive test reported July 31;
• Male, 74, positive test reported Aug. 5;
• Female, 89, positive test reported Aug. 11;
• Male, 79, positive test reported Aug. 23;
• Female, 91, positive test reported, Aug 26.