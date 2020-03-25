Hendry County Clerk’s Office not accepting passport applications HENDRY COUNTY — The Hendry County Clerk of Court’s Office will not be accepting passport applications through March 27 due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation. The U. S. Department of State is not closing all of its facilities but is allowing individual passport acceptance facilities to make this decision.

