Hendry County canceling commission meeting

LABELLE — Based on the most recent guidance from the State of Florida regarding public gatherings, Hendry County is canceling the Tuesday, March 24, 5 p.m. regular Board of County Commission meeting at the Hendry County Courthouse in LaBelle.

At this time, the County still anticipates that future meetings will occur, however, if the situation changes, notification will be sent out and posted.

The county also has a dedicated landing page – www.preparehendry.com – to inform the public of the status of public meetings and facilities and other Hendry County related information.

The website will be updated as decisions are made by local officials.