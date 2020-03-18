Hendry County canceling commission meeting

Mar 18th, 2020 · by · Comments:

LABELLE — Based on the most recent guidance from the State of Florida regarding public gatherings, Hendry County is canceling the Tuesday, March 24, 5 p.m. regular Board of County Commission meeting at the Hendry County Courthouse in LaBelle.

At this time, the County still anticipates that future meetings will occur, however, if the situation changes, notification will be sent out and posted.

The county also has a dedicated landing page – www.preparehendry.com – to inform the public of the status of public meetings and facilities and other Hendry County related information.

The website will be updated as decisions are made by local officials.

Tags: · · ·
Newsletter
Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie