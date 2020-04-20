Hendry County BOCC to hold second virtual meeting

HENDRY COUNTY — The Hendry County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, April 28, at 5 p.m.

In response to the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19, the restrictions imposed by Executive Order Number 20-91 issued by the Governor of the State of Florida relating to personal interactions outside of one’s home, and with the authority granted by Executive Order Number 20-69 issued by the Governor of the State of Florida relating to local government board meetings, the meeting will be held via communications media technology (CMT) and the public will not be allowed to physically attend the meeting.

The meeting will be available for viewing via Facebook live stream at www.facebook.com/hendrycounty. Individuals do not need to have a Facebook account in order to view the live stream.

Additionally, interested persons may listen to the meeting over the telephone by calling 877-853-5257 and entering meeting access code 955 2625 7584#. Note, this call-in information is different from the last meeting.

Most of the commissioners will not be present in the Commission Chambers and will instead participate in the meeting via telephone.

Interested persons may submit any comments regarding agenda items or provide general public comment on non-agenda items via one of the following methods:

• E-comment by filling out the form at the following website: www.hendryfla.net/public_information/bocc_meeting_ecomments.php. Comments will be provided to the Commissioners.

• Call into the meeting at 877-853-5257 and enter meeting access code 955 2625 7584#. The public will be invited to comment before each vote is taken.

Questions and comments via e-comment will be accepted until noon on Tuesday, April 28.

The agenda for the meeting can be viewed on the Hendry County website – www.hendryfla.net – later this week. The board may consider items not on the printed meeting agenda.

Please check the Hendry County website – www.hendryfla.net – or contact the Hendry County Public Information Officer, Emily Hunter, via email emily.hunter@hendryfla.net or call 863-675-5304 prior to the meeting for information regarding any potential changes to the meeting.