Hendry County advises residents to wear cloth face covering in public Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

HENDRY COUNTY — Hendry County officials strongly advise all residents to follow all CDC guidelines, including the latest guidance to wear cloth face coverings while in public, to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Residents are urged to continue to stay at home as much as possible.

If you must leave home for essential activities, such as going to the grocery store or pharmacy, please follow CDC guidance and stay at least 6 feet away from other people and wear a cloth mask using the guidelines below:

Cloth face coverings should—

• fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face;

• be secured with ties or ear loops;

• include multiple layers of fabric;

• allow for breathing without restriction; and.

• be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape; cloth face masks should be washed regularly.

Please remember to wash your hands before putting the mask on AND before removing the mask.

According to the CDC, cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age two, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.

The cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Those are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders, as recommended by current CDC guidance.

For further guidance on masks and instructions on how to make a cloth mask at home, please see the following link

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html(opens in a new tab)Edit