Health department monitors longterm care facilities

FLORIDA – The Florida Department of Health continues to monitor longterm care facilities due to the higher risk for older people should they contract the COVID-19 virus. The report on deaths at longterm care facilities is updated weekly. The report on COVID-19 positive cases in longterm care facilities is updated daily.

As of the May 30 report, Clewiston Nursing and Rehabilitation Center had 21 residents currently positive, 21 residents who tested positive and transferred to other facilities, and 22 staff members who tested positive. According to the FDOH report released May 29, eight residents Clewiston Nursing and Rehabilitation Center who tested positive have died.

Oakbrook Health and Rehabilitation Center in LaBelle had six residents currently positive, five residents who tested positive and were transferred to another facility and one staff member who tested positive. Five residents who tested positive have died.

Glades Health Care Center in Pahokee had no residents currently COVID-19 positive, three residents who tested positive and were transferred to other facilities, and six staff members who tested positive.

Okeechobee County Health Care Facility was not on the updated state list on May 28. According to the last report, the most recent COVID-19 tests on all staff members and patients were negative.