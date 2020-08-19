Health Care District’s Brumback Clinics report faster turnaround for COVID-19 test results

WEST PALM BEACH — Patients who are tested at one of the C. L. Brumback Primary Care Clinics’ seven COVID-19 testing sites, including the county’s largest site at the FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, are receiving their results within three to four days. The laboratories that analyze the nasal swab collections submitted by the clinics are providing results much faster than earlier in the pandemic when testing demand was higher.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Health Care District’s Mobile Clinic Scout Testing at Boynton Beach Mall on July 22.

“Since March, we have provided over 72,000 COVID-19 tests at all of our testing sites,” said Darcy J. Davis, Health Care District CEO. “We recognize the importance of providing access to testing countywide and are pleased that the labs we work with have improved their turnaround times for results to three or four days.”

“We are proud to offer free testing to individuals of any age who do not need to be symptomatic,” added Belma Andrić, MD, MPH, the Health Care District’s Chief Medical Officer and Vice President and Executive Director of Clinic Services. “Now that we are receiving test results sooner than before, contact tracing for patients who test positive can begin earlier to help prevent community spread.”

The Brumback Clinics encourage residents to call 561-642-1000 to schedule an appointment for COVID-19 testing, which is provided at the clinics’ sites in Belle Glade, Delray Beach, Jupiter, Lantana and West Palm Beach. To increase access to testing in neighborhoods of need, a medical team with the mobile clinic named “Scout” provides COVID-19 testing at a different county location each weekday. The Health Care District of Palm Beach County, which operates the Brumback Clinics, also staffs “Warrior”, the mobile clinic stationed at the FITTEAM Ballpark. The ballpark site is supported by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the State Department of Emergency Management, the Florida Army National Guard, and Palm Beach County personnel. This year the Health Care District plans to add a third mobile clinic to the fleet named “Hero.”

The Brumback Clinics are Federally Qualified Health Centers that serve all patients, with or without insurance. The clinics provide a medical home for some 50,000 adult and pediatric patients throughout Palm Beach County. To schedule an appointment for a telemedicine or in-person visit, call 561-642-1000. To learn about clinic services, hours and addresses, visit www.BrumbackClinics.org.