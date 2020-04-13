Health Care District of Palm Beach County temporarily suspends COVID-19 Hotline

PALM BEACH COUNTY — From 8 a.m. to noon this morning, April 13, the Health Care District of Palm Beach County’s COVID-19 Hotline scheduled 635 appointments for drive-thru testing on Tuesday, April 14 and 484 appointments for drive-thru testing on Wednesday, April 15. The hotline is not accepting calls and will reopen once additional test kits are received.

Please discontinue promoting the 561-642-1000 phone number until further notice.