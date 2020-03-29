Gun ranges adjust to rules

Ammunition sales up

OKEECHOBEE — Across the country the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a run on hand sanitizer, cleaning products and, for unknown reasons, toilet paper.

Another product is also flying off shelves — ammunition.

Distributors nationwide are having trouble keeping up with the spike in sales, with some seeing their stock run out.

Center Mass Gun Range co-owner Bob Kreitz said his range is one of the only that manufactures their own ammunition and they have plenty in stock.

“We are running normal business hours,” said Mr. Kreitz. “We are obviously a lot busier than usual due to the demand. We have 9-millimeter ammo coming in ahead of time because we got wind of this prior to it hitting the fan. We also have good relationships with our vendors.”

So far Center Mass hasn’t had to adjust range operation at their indoor facility. The range has four stages of filters installed in their ventilation system, including HEPA filters, to help keep their air clean.

“We have well over $100,000 in merchandise ordered and on the way in to keep our customers satisfied,” explained Mr. Kreitz.

Okeechobee Shooting Sports indicated they have plenty of range ammo on site and continue to operate under their normal business hours. They’ve also added some measures to help ensure guest safety in the midst of the pandemic.

“From online check-in to blocking off every other shooting station, we’re taking this current crisis as seriously as we do the Second Amendment,” stated an Okeechobee Shooting Sports spokesperson.

Gun range safety officers will also be doing extra cleaning of all surfaces at shooting stations, while the blocking-off of every other shooting station should allow you to continue to practice social distancing.

OK Corral Gun Club elected to discontinue any organized or sanctioned events effective March 24. The park will remain open to all those who are certified, and they advise that visitors adhere to small groups. The weekly Friday night steak dinner at OK Corral has been canceled, however, as the state of Florida has mandated that all dining rooms must be closed until May 8.