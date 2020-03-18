Guardian ad Litem St Lucie, Martin, Indian River and Okeechobee County office closed

In accordance with the Governor’s address on Thursday, our office will be closed for 30 days effective Monday, March 16th.
During this time, all staff will be working remotely. Please contact our main office line and leave a message if you need to reach a member of the Guardian ad Litem Program. We will be checking messages frequently throughout the day and will return all calls within 24 business hours.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.
Facebook Comment
advertisement
Print Edition
The Lake Okeechobee News is published every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. You can find it in retail outlets throughout the Okeechobee area, or subscribe to our print newspaper or our e-newspaper, a digital replica of the print edition.