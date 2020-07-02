Governor, Florida surgeon general urge Floridians to take action to slow the spread and protect the vulnerable

TALLAHASSEE — As the Fourth of July holiday weekend approaches, Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida surgeon general are reminding all Floridians to protect the vulnerable by avoiding the Three Cs: Closed Spaces, Crowded Places and Close-Contact Settings and by wearing a mask in public:

• Closed Spaces. Avoid closed spaces with poor ventilation that could allow contagious droplets to linger in the air.

• Crowded Places. Avoid crowded places with many people nearby; the greater the number of individuals in an area, the greater the chances of COVID-19 spreading from person-to-person.

• Close-Contact Settings. Avoid close-range conversations and stay at least 6 feet away from others.

Individuals over the age of 65 and those with underlying conditions are at risk of severe complications from COVID-19 and should avoid crowds and minimize contact outside the home.

Additionally, Floridians should continue to practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from others; stay home when sick or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms; clean and disinfect countertops and frequently used surfaces and items at least daily; and wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds (if hand washing is not an option, use hand sanitizer comprised of at least 60% alcohol). The Department of Health is urging Floridians to do their part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 by continuing to practice these preventative measures, which have proven effective in combating this disease.

“People over the age of 65 and those with underlying conditions are at risk of severe complications from COVID-19 and should avoid crowds and minimize contact outside of the home,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis. “As we head into this holiday weekend, I encourage all Floridians be diligent in avoiding closed spaces, crowded places and close-contact settings, and remember to wear a mask. Together, we must continue to take the appropriate steps to slow the spread of this virus.”

“Avoiding closed spaces, crowded places and close-contact settings while continuing to practice additional preventative measures is critically important in the fight against COVID-19,” said Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez. “Avoiding closed spaces with poor ventilation, crowded places with many people nearby and close-contact settings such as close-range conversations are important mitigation measures that we should continue using to prevent the spread of this disease.”

“Many asymptomatic individuals are unknowingly carrying the COVID-19 virus in public,” said Florida Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees. “Wearing a mask in public settings, frequently washing your hands for at least 20 seconds and observing the latest social distancing guidelines will also amplify our ongoing efforts in protecting our most vulnerable populations from contracting this virus. Every Floridian has an important role to play in shielding and safeguarding our communities against COVID-19.”

On June 19, the Department of Health launched a statewide PSA campaign to continue ensuring that every Florida community has access to the most up-to-date preventative guidance associated with COVID-19. The PSAs are available in English, Spanish and Haitian Creole.

With 64 Florida counties in phase two and three counties in phase one of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step. Plan” for Florida’s Recovery, the department encourages Floridians to remain vigilant and continue following the guidance issued with these phases. There is currently no vaccine to prevent the disease and the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to COVID-19.

The Florida Department of Health issued an additional Public Health Advisory on June 20 in response to COVID-19, providing recommendations to protect Floridians and visitors from this virus by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

Additionally, the department continues to promote its mobile app, StrongerThanC19, in order to track the efficacy of COVID-19 preventative measures. The app allows users to update their answers as symptoms and information change, providing officials with up-to-the minute information to help improve the distribution of resources in response to COVID-19. The free mobile app is available in the Google Play and Apple App Stores.