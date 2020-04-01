Governor directs Floridians to ‘limit movements’

TALLAHASSEE — In an April 1 press conference, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he will sign an executive order “directing all Floridians to limit movements and personal interactions outside the home to only those necessary to obtain or provide essential services or to conduct essential activities.”

“We’re going to be in this for another 30 days,” said the governor.

“Even though there’s a lot of places in Florida that have very low infection rates, it makes sense to make this move now,” he said.

That order will go into effect tomorrow night at midnight, said Gov. DeSantis. (The executive order states it goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on April 3.)

He said the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has detailed the list of essential services.

The governor said he has asked the Florida secretary of transportation to accelerate road construction projects during this time period when traffic will be light and it will be easy to close down lanes.

He said thousands of test results will soon be coming in. he test results will make it easier to track the ways in which the virus is spreading, he said.

Okeechobee County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday to discuss the executive order. This will be a virtual meeting which the public can watch online.

Click below to view the executive order issued by the Governor of Florida.