Good Samaritan Ministries is home to almost 200

OKEECHOBEE — Although they are headquartered in Port St. Lucie, Good Samaritan Ministries helps men, women and children from as far away as Texas and as near as right here in Okeechobee. They began operating in 2012 and their vision is to offer a hand up, not a handout. They are a faith-based ministry with 24 safe houses located in Port St. Lucie. People always seem surprised when they say they are located in Port St. Lucie, they said, but they have people from Okeechobee in their shelter. That’s why they come over here to try to raise money. Even COVID-19 doesn’t stop the need for funds when you are taking care of 200 people.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Carrie Bass (left) and Juliana Casillas (right) said Good Samaritan is home to 41 children at this time, and beginning on Monday, they will start home-schooling just like everyone else.

They are a nonprofit organization with the vision to offer housing, food, child care, transportation and tools for re-entry into the workplace. Because many of their residents need an opportunity to get back into the work force, Good Samaritan has partnered with several businesses in order to facilitate this.

Good Samaritan is located at 8280 Business Park Drive in Port St. Lucie. The phone number is 772-398-0065 or 772-807-1005. Email is goodsambooths@outlook.com.