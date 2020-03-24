Glades Electric Cooperative reduces rates and temporarily suspends service disconnections

MOORE HAVEN – In these uncertain times, we know our members are facing many challenges. Rest assured, Glades Electric Cooperative remains focused on our purpose of delivering safe, reliable, affordable power to our members.

We are also concerned about the well-being of those we serve as the efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 substantially impact our communities financially. To help our members who are facing hardships during this unprecedented time, we are temporarily suspending service disconnections and waving late payment penalties until April 15. We hope this will alleviate some stress for our members that are having trouble making ends meet as a result of this pandemic.

We do encourage members to monitor energy use with our SmartHub app and continue to make payments as frequently as possible to avoid a large amount due in the future, since current amounts due and future energy bills will be owed. At any time, payments can be made toward amounts due via our website, with the Smart hub app, or by calling 844-201-7203. Additionally, to further benefit members during these difficult times, we are implementing a rate reduction effective April 1, at which time rates will be reduced by $2.45 per 1,000 kWh. We hope these measures will provide relief for our members facing tough times.

To ensure that our delivery of reliable power is one less worry for our members, we have also taken steps to protect our employees by limiting their potential exposure to the coronavirus in the workplace. Along with protecting members and staff by closing our lobbies, per CDC guidance we are encouraging employees to work from home, when possible. Our field personnel will also be practicing “social distancing” to remain healthy. Our goal is to decrease the likelihood of work disruptions due to illness and maintain our reliable delivery of power.

We continue to evaluate circumstances daily and make adjustments in our operations as needed to adapt to this rapidly changing situation. As a not-for-profit cooperative founded 75 years ago to serve the unserved members in Florida’s Heartland, we are concerned for our members and communities in this challenging time. We will get through this together and we will remain Neighbors Working for Neighbors. Glades Electric Cooperative is an electric utility cooperative established in Moore Haven, Florida in 1945. We serve over 16,000 accounts in Glades, Hendry, Highlands, and Okeechobee counties. ###