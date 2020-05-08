Glades County updates local COVID-19 information

News from the Glades County

Public Safety Department:

MOORE HAVEN — As of the 11 a.m. May 8 Florida Department of Health update Glades County still has six confirmed positive cases. Three of these cases have been cleared by the Department of Health.



There have been 83 residents tested.

Please continue to social distance and follow CDC guidelines. The health and safety of Glades County residents is always the highest priority.



The Glades County Public Safety, Emergency Management and the County Manager’s Offices are in contact daily with the local Department of Health and state agencies.



Please help to keep first responders safe. If you are in need of emergency services and have any symptoms or have traveled to high impacted areas please let the 911 dispatcher know.



COVID-19 testing is still available for any residents that have been symptomatic (fever of 100.4, cough or shortness of breath), recently traveled to high impacted areas, age 65+ with chronic conditions or close contact with a lab confirmed case.



For more information please contact-

• Hendry/Glades Department of Health at 863-946-0707; or

• Florida Community Health Center in either Clewiston: 863-983-7813; or Okeechobee:

863-763-1951.



There have been no changes to the closing of county buildings. All office lobbies are still closed

to the public. Drop boxes are still available at the south entrance of the court house for any

business needs.



City hall’s lobby is open to one customer at a time only. The city parks have reopened.



Please remember that the county has adopted a burn ban at this time. This means that there should be no burning of yard debris or household trash or the discharge of fireworks. The county is currently under a moderate drought and is more vulnerable to wildfires.