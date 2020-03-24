Glades County tax collector uses drop box

In accordance with actions and recommendations by the governor, Florida DMV and other governmental partners in order to minimize exposure and the spread of COVID-19 to our community, effective immediately, both Glades County tax collector offices will be closed to the public until further notice.

A drop box will be available inside at the south entrance door (Avenue J side) of the courthouse by the security guard’s desk for tax payments and tag renewals. Please include your phone number in case we need to contact you. Remember that you can mail your payments or do tag renewals online with the State DMV website: GORENEW.COM.

We will continue to work in the main office, just not face to face with the public. We will continue to answer phones and process mail and drop box documents from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Please call us at 863-946-6035 if you have any questions.

As your tax collector, I take my sworn obligation to provide service to you very serious. I’m also very committed to the health and safety of my customers, community and employees. For these reasons, I made this decision to close to the public after a lot of careful thought.

I appreciate the community’s understanding and patience as we balance accessible customer service with prioritizing the safety of our community and employees. Please continue to practice social distancing and the recommended best hygiene practices.