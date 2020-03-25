Glades County students pick up Chromebooks

MOORE HAVEN — Glades County students started picking up Chromebooks this week. Families who do not have computers at home can pick up Chromebooks from the school district.

A parent MUST come with the student to pick up the Chromebook. Parents are to enter through the west gate by the baseball field and exit through the north gate by the auditorium. As each enters the gate, they will receive a number and then park in one of the parking places. The parent will need to show a photo ID. When their number is called, that person can get out of their car and come to the table and sign out their Chromebook.

All participants are asked to remain in their cars until their number is called.

• Concert and beginning band students can pick up their instruments, method books and music when their parents go to pick up a Chromebook. There will be mouthpiece cleaner available in the band room. All percussionist and drumline members can pick up practice pads and sticks. Students will be let in the band room one student at a time.

The schedule started Tuesday with students whose last name began with A through I.

The remaining schedule is:



• Wednesday — Students whose last name begins with J-L from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. and M-N from 5 to 6 p.m.



• Thursday — Students whose last name begins with Q-T from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; U-W from 5 to 6 p.m.; and X-Z from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.



• Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. — Anyone who could not make it earlier in the week may pick up Chromebooks.

Report cards will be given together with the Chromebooks.