Glades County seeks spike in COVID-19 cases

MOORE HAVEN — Due to an increase in COVID- 19 testing in Glades County, there has been a spike in positive cases in the past few days. There are 38 additional clustered positive cases, making the total number 70. Glades County Public Safety is working closely with the Department of Health to protect the health and safety of citizens.

As the state enters into Phase 2 of the governor’s reopening plan, Glades County officials encourage all to continue to practice social distancing, wash your hands often with soap and water, cover your coughs and sneezes, and disinfect surfaces as often as possible.

Please help to keep first responders safe. If you are in need of emergency services and have any symptoms or have traveled to highly affected areas, please let the 911 dispatcher know.

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing is available for any resident. Please contact Glades County Department of Health at 863-946-0707 to schedule an appointment for Monday, June 8.

There are no criteria for testing.