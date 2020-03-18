Glades County School District facilities close to students

MOORE HAVEN — Governor DeSantis has declared that all Florida School Facilities will be closed to students until April 15. All Glades County School District Staff will report to work on Monday, March 23. During this time, instructional personnel will begin preparations to implement the GCSD Instructional Continuity Plan while food service personnel will prepare and deliver two individual meals to all GCSD students.

“The success of our students is our priority,” says Kim Jordan, Superintendent of Schools, Glades County. “We are designing a plan that is sustainable and accessible to students. There will be many questions, but as a community we will work through this together.”

All state assessment requirements have been waived, however students will still receive grades during school closure. Distance learning plans and food service schedules will be published soon. Future updates will be made via social media, phone call-outs, and website postings.