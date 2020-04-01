Glades County offices shut doors Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

MOORE HAVEN — More of Glades County agencies’ offices have closed to the public as of April 1, officials announced. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Community Development Department’s lobby is now off limits. A drop box will be placed outside to submit documentation for the office. Or, documents may be emailed to nashley@myglades.com or jallen@myglades.com. Permit pickup will be by appointment only and any and all fees should be paid at that time. Inspections will continue as normal. Their phone number is 863-946-6018. Also, the Glades County Extension Office lobby has also shut its doors. For information or Extension assistance, call Tycee Prevatt at 863-946-0244 or email her at tyceeprevatt@ufl.edu.