MOORE HAVEN — More of Glades County agencies’ offices have closed to the public as of April 1, officials announced. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Community Development Department’s lobby is now off limits. A drop box will be placed outside to submit documentation for the office. Or, documents may be emailed to nashley@myglades.com or jallen@myglades.com. Permit pickup will be by appointment only and any and all fees should be paid at that time. Inspections will continue as normal. Their phone number is 863-946-6018. Also, the Glades County Extension Office lobby has also shut its doors. For information or Extension assistance, call Tycee Prevatt at 863-946-0244 or email her at tyceeprevatt@ufl.edu.
Glades County offices shut doors Special to the Lake Okeechobee News
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.
Facebook Comment