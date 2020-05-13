Glades County Health Department announces COVI-19 testing in Moore Haven

GLADES COUNTY — The Florida Department of Health in Glades County (DOH-Glades) will provide free COVID-19 Testing in Moore Haven starting Wednesday, May 20, by appointment only.

Residents of Glades County can secure an appointment for testing by calling the Glades County Health Department 863-946-0707.

There is no criteria for testing, however, appointments are required and individuals must be 18 years and older. Testing activities will continue as long as supplies last. Appointments will not be made more than one week in advance. Antibody testing will not be available.

This is a “drive-thru” service. All individuals must stay in their vehicles during the process (during registration and while being tested). At the time of testing, instructions will be given on how to receive test results. Results may take three to five business days.

Mobile testing will be at the Glades County Health Department, 1021 Health Park Drive, Moore Haven.

Starting May 20, testing will be available Wednesdays and Fridays only from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m.

Should I be tested for COVID-19?

Before you decide to make an appointment to be tested for COVID-19, please consider the following:

• Are you ill, or caring for someone who is ill?

• In the two weeks before you felt sick, did you have contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19?

• Do you have any of the following: Fever or feeling feverish (chills, sweating), cough, sore throat, muscle aches or body aches, vomiting or diarrhea, change in smell or taste.

• In the last two weeks have you spent time (visited, worked or volunteered) in a hospital, emergency room, clinic, medical office, long-term care facility or nursing home, ambulance service, first responder services, any health care setting or taken care of patients or someone who has been sick?

• Do you have any of the following conditions: chronic lung disease, moderate to severe asthma, or smoking, serious heart conditions, weakened immune system (cancer treatment, prolonged use of steroids, transplant or hiv/aids), severe obesity (body mass index [bmi] greater than or equal to 40), underlying conditions (diabetes, renal failure, or liver disease)

Please stop the spread of COVID-19:

• If you have been tested for COVID-19, please stay at home until you receive your test results.

• Follow social distancing, even when you are at home and especially if someone in your home is sick

• Stay at home if you are sick, or if you have been around someone who has been sick.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

• Cover your coughs and sneezes; cough or sneeze into a tissue NOT in your hands!

• Cover your face with a cloth face covering when you are in public or around others.

• Clean and disinfect frequently used surfaces.

• Avoid travel to higher risk areas (places known to have high numbers of cases).

Please remember: Six feet of space and cover your face!

The Florida Department of Health (DOH) releases a report on COVID-19 cases in Florida once per day. There is also a report detailing surveillance data for every Florida county. The Florida Department of Health also releases a list of long-term care facilities in Florida with active cases and number of deaths in each facility.

The surveillance data, long term care data and information on a case-by-case basis can be found at: floridahealthcovid19.gov/#latest-stats

The COVID-19 Call Center is available 24/7. Call 866-779-6121 or email COVID-19@flhealth.gov.