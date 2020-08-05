Glades County has total of 396 COVID-19 positive since March

MOORE HAVEN — The Florida Department of Health Aug. 5 report shows 396 Glades County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 1 to 89. Most of the cases are in the Moore Haven area. ZIP code 33471 has 377 cases.
The county has three deaths and 27 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 to date, according to FDOH. According to the Agency of Healthcare Administration nine COVID-19 positive Glades County residents are currently hospitalized as of Aug. 5.
According to FDOH, 1,098 tests have been done on Glades County residents for a positive rate of 36.1%.