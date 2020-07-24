Glades County has total of 293 COVID-19 positive since March

MOORE HAVEN — The Florida Department of Health July 24 report shows 293 Glades County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in March. The positive cases range in age from 1 to 89. Most of the cases are in the Moore Haven area. ZIP code 33471 has 278 cases.

The county has three deaths and 25 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 to date.

According to FDOH, 959 tests have been done on Glades County residents for a positive rate of 30.6%.