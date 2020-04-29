Glades County has sixth COVID-19 positive; Okeechobee County still at 10; Hendry County, 80

The Florida Department of Health daily update for April 29 indicates Glades County has a sixth COVID-19 positive case. Glades County has a total of 61 tests with 55 negative results. All six cases are in the Moore Haven zip code area.

Okeechobee County has 10 cases, with 371 total tests and 360 negative results. Zip code 34974 has five cases; zip code 34972 has four cases; one is a non-resident.

Hendry County has 80 positive cases, with 527 tests, 446 negative and one result pending. Zip code 33440 (Clewiston) has 61; zip code 33935 (LaBelle) has 19.

Palm Beach County has 27,347 tests with 2,911 positive, 24,137 negative and the rest inconclusive or pending results. Zip code 33430 (Belle Glade and part of South Bay) has 93 positive; zip code 33476 (Pahokee) has 21 positive; zip code 33438 has fewer than five cases.