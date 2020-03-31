Glades County has COVID-19 death

MOORE HAVEN — Glades County Public Safety has been notified of the first death of a Glades County resident due to underlying medical conditions and complications from COVID-19.

The resident was an 89 year old man from Moore Haven.

The Department of Health strongly urges residents to continue following the guidance provided by the CDC and DOH in order to slow the spread of COVID-19:

· Stay home as much as possible.

· Wash your hands often with soap and water.

· Cover your coughs and sneezes.

· Clean and disinfect surfaces often.

· If you are sick, call your medical provider or local health department.

More information about COVID-19 cases in Florida can be found on the DOH dashboard – which is updated twice a day at approximately 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Please help to keep first responders safe. If you are in need of emergency services and have any symptoms or have traveled to high impacted areas please let the 911 dispatcher know.

COVID-19 testing is still available for any residents that have been symptomatic (fever of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or above, cough or shortness of breath), recently traveled to high impacted areas, age 65+ with chronic conditions or close contact with a lab confirmed case.

For more information please contact:

• Hendry/Glades Department of Health at 863-946-0707;

• Florida Community Health Center in either Clewiston: 863-983-7813 or Okeechobee: 863-763-1951.